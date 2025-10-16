Dhanteras trends: Amid rising bullion prices, markets gleam with brass, copper ware

LUCKNOW Ahead of Dhanteras, the utensils market is experiencing a surge in demand for traditional brass, copper and bell-metal items, which are prized for their ‘rustic charm’. The revival of interest in these metals – considered healthy cooking options – offers an affordable and meaningful alternative to gold and silver, whose prices have soared to record highs, say traders.

Steel utensils can be bought for ₹300-1500 per kg, those of brass, copper and bell-metal are available in ranges of ₹900-1600, ₹1100-2000 and ₹2200-3000, respectively, said Lucknow Metal Merchants’ Association president Harishchandra Agrawal.

“We have a wide range of brass and copper utensils that can be used for cooking food while bell-metal ware is considered good for serving food and eating. There is a significant shift in the buyers’ preferences due to growing awareness about disadvantages of aluminium utensils. People are even opting for tri-ply steel utensils, which have steel on either side and aluminium sandwiched between the steel,” he said.

“Unlike a few decades back, brass and copper utensils are available in smaller sizes, looking at the reducing sizes of families,” added Agrawal.

Umesh Kumar Jaiswal, a utensil store owner near Bijnor and member of UP Adarsh Vyapar Mandal, said this year even though the rates of brass and copper have increased but he is predicting a better sales.

“The utensils market is expected to experience a boom, especially when the rates of gold and silver have skyrocketed, which will lead to many people choosing brass and copper. People are actively quitting aluminium and buying other metals. We have a variety of products, including brass cookers, brass Laxmi-Ganesh idols, mirror polish design copper water tanks and filters having copper,” he said.

Lucknow Metal Merchant association general secretary Sanjay Agrawal said this trend is visible after 30-35 years. “From plates to pots - a wide range of brass and copper products are available this time. Social media has turned out to be an awareness tool with regard to metals, which has changed the course of the sector,” he said.

Shubham Agrawal, a utensil shop owner in Aliganj, also said that people are opting for these metals due to their purity. “We have everything – from pots, dinner sets, bowls, spice holders, etc – made of brass. These utensils have become popular among people,” he added.

“Brass, copper and bell-metal utensils are good for cooking food, if used cautiously. The human body needs several micro nutrients, which are fulfilled when food is cooked or served in these utensils. However, one must not eat anything sour like lemon or curd in such utensils as the food composition might change,” said Dr Poonam Tiwari, HoD, dietetics, at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.