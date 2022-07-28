Diarrhoea cases surge: Three dozen more take ill in Lucknow’s Vikas Nagar, nine admitted to hospital
LUCKNOW About three-dozen more residents of Gajharapurwa locality in Lucknow’s Vikas Nagar Sector 8 took ill on Thursday and nine among them had to be admitted to the BRD (government) hospital in Mahanagar following complaints of diarrhoea and vomiting.
In the past 48 hours, 17 people from this locality had been admitted to this hospital and their condition was stated to be stable by doctors. Seven others were undergoing treatment at a private hospital. So far, over 150 people here had suffered from symptoms like diarrhoea/vomiting.
Water samples were collected from the locality for lab testing. The district magistrate and officiating chief medical officer also visited the affected area and took stock of the situation. The health department set up a medical camp in the affected area and medicines were being given to those ill. A door-to-door survey of 274 houses was conducted to identify those ill and 27 people were given medicines at their home.
Locals claimed that one death also took place due to an infectious disease on July 19, but health department officials said a probe was underway to ascertain the exact cause. “Akhilesh Gautam, 28, my brother, complained of diarrhoea. His condition worsened on July 19, after which he died,” said Vikram Gautam, a resident of Gajharapurwa.
“The man fell ill and died at his home on July 18 night. This was before the diarrhoea episode that apparently started from July 25,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer and spokesperson for office of chief medical officer, Lucknow.
The DM instructed LMC officials for proper cleaning of the area and also distribution of chlorine and Vitamin C tablets among residents. Locals were advised to boil the drinking water and cool it to room temperature before consumption.
One patient tests Covid +ve
LUCKNOW One of the patients admitted to the BRD hospital on Wednesday due to diarrhoea outbreak in Gajharapurwa locality of Vikas Nagar tested positive for Covid on Thursday. The reports of other patients came negative. Medical superintendent at the hospital Dr Manish Shukla said, “The patient has been shifted to King George’s Medical University Covid facility.”
