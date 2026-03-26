Digital arrest: 71-year-old retired junior engineer duped of ₹1.17 crore over 73 days in Lucknow

In what police describe as one of the longest “digital arrest” scams reported in the city, a 71-year-old retired junior engineer of the electricity department was duped of ₹1.17 crore over 73 days by cyber fraudsters posing as central agency officials. Investigators are tracking the transaction trail and working to identify the accused. (FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

The victim, Virendra Singh, a resident of Kalyanpur’s Awadh Enclave, said in the FIR lodged on March 23 that he received a call on December 15 from a man claiming to be a TRAI official.

The caller alleged that Singh was named in 17 money laundering complaints registered with the CBI and warned of imminent legal action.

He was then asked to contact numbers purportedly linked to a police station in Delhi’s Barakhamba area.

“When I complied, the fraudsters escalated the pressure, threatening arrest, account freezes and property seizure. Under fear, I agreed to “cooperate” with what I believed was an official investigation,” the complainant added.

Over the next several weeks, Singh was kept under what investigators call a “digital arrest”—a tactic where victims are isolated, constantly monitored and psychologically manipulated, said police.

“The accused allegedly forced him to share sensitive documents, including Aadhaar, PAN, bank details, investments and property records, under the pretext of verification,” said Brijesh Yadav, station house officer, cyber police station

Later, another accused introduced himself as a senior CBI officer and conducted video calls. Singh also said in the FIR that he was threatened that his accounts would be frozen and assets confiscated unless he paid bail and clearance amounts.

“Between January 16 and February 27, the victim transferred ₹1.17 crore in four instalments to different bank accounts. To arrange the funds, he was allegedly pressured into breaking investments, mortgaging gold and even borrowing from family members. All the while, he was warned not to disclose anything to anyone,” police added.

According to the police, after extracting the money, the fraudsters cut off all communication, despite promising a final clearance. It was only when Singh’s family noticed his distress and questioned him that the case came to light.

“A complaint has been registered at the cyber police station under sections 318 (4), 319(2), 351 (4), of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and 66D of IT Act, 2008 on March 23,” the SHO said.

Investigators are tracking the transaction trail and working to identify the accused, he added.