Digital cadaver labs at UP Ayush colleges soon

Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ayush) students will soon get an opportunity to learn anatomy via digital cadaver labs, the state government has said. Uttar Pradesh will be the fourth state to introduce such a learning in Ayush. Uttar Pradesh will be the fourth state to introduce such a learning in Ayush. (For Representation)

“The state government is preparing to provide state-of-the-art 3-D Anatomage Tables (digital cadaver labs) in Ayush medical institutions for modern and scientific learning of human anatomy at Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Unani systems of medicine colleges. In fact, the availability of cadavers has long remained a major challenge in medical education,” said Chaitra V, Ayush director general and mission director.

Due to limited resources for anatomy studies in Ayush institutions, students often face difficulties in practical learning. Keeping this in view, the government has prepared a strategy to integrate digital technology into medical education, said a press statement.

First the facility will be provided at the Government Ayurveda College, Government Homeopathy Medical College and Government Takmil-ut-Tib Unani College in Lucknow.

The 3-D Anatomage Table is an advanced digital device, also referred to as a “digital cadaver lab.” It is a giant touch-screen based system featuring high-resolution 3-D models of the human body. Students and doctors can study skin, muscles, nerves, blood vessels and bones of the human body layer by layer. A virtual dissection is possible.

At the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi, virtual dissection is conducted in the ‘Sharir Rachana’ department. Apart from this, the technology is also being used at National Institute of Ayurveda in Jaipur and SDM Ayurveda College in Hassan, Karnataka.