Distribute ghee door-to-door for Ram Jyoti: Dimple Yadav

Distribute ghee door-to-door for Ram Jyoti: Dimple Yadav

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 08, 2024 05:56 AM IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Mainpuri, Dimple Yadav, on Sunday urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to distribute ghee door-to-door and in all villages for the Ram Jyoti, a lamp-lighting call, on January 22. Speaking to reporters in Mainpuri in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to celebrate Diwali on January 22, she said, “I have learned that there was such a message from the BJP (to the people) and the BJP workers will go door-to-door, village-to-village. I would request the BJP to send ghee door-to-door, village-to-village so that people could light lamps (on January 22).”

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav (HT File Photo)
The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22. The ceremony is set to be performed by PM Modi.

