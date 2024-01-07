Distribute ghee door-to-door for Ram Jyoti: Dimple Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Mainpuri, Dimple Yadav, on Sunday urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to distribute ghee door-to-door and in all villages for the Ram Jyoti, a lamp-lighting call, on January 22. Speaking to reporters in Mainpuri in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to celebrate Diwali on January 22, she said, “I have learned that there was such a message from the BJP (to the people) and the BJP workers will go door-to-door, village-to-village. I would request the BJP to send ghee door-to-door, village-to-village so that people could light lamps (on January 22).”

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav (HT File Photo)