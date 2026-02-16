Meerut , The district court here received a bomb threat via email on Monday, prompting authorities to carry out a search operation in the premises after evacuating the staff and others, officials said. District court complex gets bomb threat in Meerut, nothing suspicious found

Normal work in the courts in Meerut has resumed after nothing suspicious was found, they said.

All judicial officers gathered on the lawn in front of the district judge's court as the bomb squad and dog squad were deployed in the court premises. Court-related work was disrupted till noon due to security reasons.

The police team, led by CO Abhishek Tiwari, conducted a thorough operation and people were questioned and parked vehicles were thoroughly checked.

Officials said surveillance drones did a perimeter check of the entire court area as well as the multi-storey sessions court building.

CO Civil Lines Abhishek Tiwari told PTI that nothing has come up in the searches so far and efforts are being made to identify the sender of the email.

The situation is normal but security has been tightened as a precautionary measure, he said.

In Aligarh, meanwhile, a mock drill was conducted on Monday at the district civil courts to test the preparedness of the police and administrative machinery in case of a bomb threat.

At 12.10 pm word spread at the civil courts complex that a bomb had been planted somewhere inside the court complex, Senior Superintendent Police of Aligarh said, making it clear that the mock drill was conducted after taking the district judge into confidence.

"Within 20 minutes, the entire court complex was evacuated and all concerned police teams, including the bomb detection squad and dog squad, were pressed into action," he told reporters.

"...today's exercise is part of preparedness to face any such eventuality in the future," he added.

