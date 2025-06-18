District organisation to decide who gets tickets in 2027: AICC UP in-charge

As the political battlefield heats up for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections, the Congress has decided that its district-level committees will have the last say in ticket distribution to its MLA hopefuls. This decision was taken at a review meeting aimed at strengthening the party at the organisational level. Indian National Congress general secretary and the in-charge of Uttar Pradesh

UPCC spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said, “Today, on the fourth day, a review meeting for districts (Siddharth Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Mau, Deoria, Ballia, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ayodhya and Ambedkar Nagar) under the Purvanchal Zone was held. All India Congress Committee general secretary and its Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pande, state Congress president and former minister Ajay Rai, Congress LOP in UP Assembly Aradhana Mishra Mona, national secretary and co-in-charge Satyanarayan Patel met the coordinators and district presidents.”

As per the Congress spokesperson, Pande also gave instructions to form block committees and then booth committees within the stipulated time. Pande also spoke about appointing active workers to important posts in the organisation, Awasthi said.

Meanwhile, Pande said: “The district organisation is going to play an important role in the 2027 elections. Its opinion will get the top priority in the distribution of tickets in the upcoming assembly elections”

Also present in the key meeting, UPCC chief Ajay Rai said, “In ticket distribution, tickets will be distributed only as per the feedback of district committees and only the panel sent by the district committees will be considered.”

UPCC vice-president Dinesh Singh, state general secretary Anil Yadav, and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.