Doc in the dock for keeping pistol on table while seeing patients
A doctor, posted at Malihabad community health centre (CHC), was on Saturday transferred to Nagram CHC after a video, showing him on duty with a pistol on his table, went viral.
Senior officials took cognisance of the video and ordered action against the doctor, including an inquiry.
In the video, it is seen that the doctor is attending to patients while his pistol lay on the table. A probe found the video to be correct and the doctor was transferred, besides being warned.
“No act of indiscipline will be tolerated at any of the government health facilities,” said chief medical officer of Lucknow Dr Manoj Agrawal, who issued the transfer order.
He said, “Further action will be decided once the probe is completed.”
This is not the first time when this doctor has been found engaged in indiscipline. On March 9, another video of him had gone viral in which he was found treating patients in an inebriated state. At that time a probe was ordered and is still not complete.
Kakori kid’s murder: Autopsy does not confirm sexual assault
The post mortem report of a six-year-old girl, whose mutilated body was found in a Kakori village on Thursday, has confirmed murder but could not confirm sexual assault “as the body was badly mutilated.” The body of the girl, who was missing since April 17 evening, was found in an abandoned plot in Tiranga colony of Amethiya area in Salempur village of Kakori on April 21.
Leaders from US, China and UK visit Gujarat and no other states, says Sharad Pawar
KOLHAPUR/PUNE Speaking at a rally of the Nationalist Congress Party at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised questions over presidents and prime ministers from the USA, China and United Kingdom visiting Gujarat and not the other states. NCP on Saturday organised s state-level rally at Kolhapur and all the NCP leaders from the state were present for the public rally.
Maharashtra reports 194 new Covid cases, highest in a day this month
Mumbai: On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 194 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest spike in a day this month, taking the total count to 7,876,697. Meanwhile, Mumbai clocked 72 cases. State's tally of active cases is gradually rising and has increased to 869 after 141 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. For the last 29 days, it has not reported over 200 cases in a day. At present, the state is free from all the restrictions.
Sexual harassment: AMU prof’s acquittal quashed, sentenced to one year’s RI
Aligarh's additional district judge Rajesh Bhardwaj has quashed the acquittal by a trial court of a professor in the management department of Aligarh Muslim University, Bilal Mustafa, and sentenced him to one year's rigorous imprisonment with penalty for making sexual remarks, unwelcome physical contact and advances towards an Iranian girl research scholar studying under him. The judge, however, allowed the bail application of Mustafa on personal bond of ₹25,000 and production of two sureties.
Newly married couple, niece dead as tree falls on two-wheeler in Pune
PUNE A couple was killed in Purandar area of Pune district after a branch of a tree fell on them on Friday night. Unseasonal rainfall, as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department, is suspected to have led to the felling of a branch of a tree growing along Saswad road, according to the police. The deceased were identified as Rasika and Renukesh Jadhav, both in their 30s.
