Doctors, attendants clash over ventilator delay at RMLIMS; patient dies

Tumultuous scenes unfolded at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar on Tuesday morning after relatives of a 45-year-old patient allegedly assaulted doctors, staff members with physical violence that saw parts of the emergency ward vandalised. Scene outside emergency ward of RMLIMS (Sourced)

Police eventually arrived and pacified the agitated crowd to restore order, but by then the emergency ward operations had already suffered considerable disruption, affecting patient care. The body of Lal Bahadur has been sent for postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Lal Bahadur, a resident of Rajauli area in Gudamba, arrived with severe respiratory distress. His relatives alleged doctors delayed admission. They contended that when his condition worsened, staff cited ventilator shortage. “When we sought help, doctors pushed us out of the emergency ward,” said Pradeep Kumar Yadav, the deceased’s brother-in-law. Relatives also accused a resident doctor of inappropriate conduct toward women.

The hospital administration denied these claims. According to its official statement, Bahadur arrived in critical condition with pneumonia combined with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), with low oxygen levels. Doctors recommended immediate mechanical ventilation around 3.30 am. The statement said relatives initially withheld consent. Nearly two hours elapsed before they agreed to ventilatory support. “By that time, the delay proved fatal,” the statement read. “Attendants later created a disturbance by engaging in inappropriate behaviour,” it added.

Sub inspector Manish Kushwaha said the three detainees were held to maintain order at the hospital premises, then released. An FIR is being registered, he noted.

Hospital sources revealed that emergency services deteriorate after evening hours, with only security personnel remaining alert. Control room staff sleep at night due to negligent oversight.

This incident marks the second violent clash this month. On March 7, a woman accused a female doctor and hospital staff of assault at the emergency ward. She alleged the doctor jabbed an injection into her sister and slapped her. Security guards allegedly beat and touched her inappropriately. An FIR was registered against the doctor and one female security guard.