Doctors ensure Zeenat runs unhindered with prosthetics

Thanks to doctors at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Zeenat, now 10 years old, is growing like any other child her age. She runs, plays and participates in school activities just like any other school-going child. Zeenat with Dr. Shagun Singh (Sourced)

The girl from Maharashtra was born with underdeveloped legs.

Then doctors at the KGMU planted prosthetic legs on her when she was just 10 months old to provide her an opportunity to live childhood to the fullest and overcome social rejection. The height of the prosthetic legs is changed every year and the process will continue till she is in her growing years.

“KGMU doctors of the physical medication and rehabilitation (PMR) department decided to plant prosthetic legs at a tender age, to provide her the opportunity to live a normal life and participate in different sports and cultural activities,” authorities at the medical university said.

“Her prosthetic legs are changed every year to increase her height. This process will continue every year till she is fully grown,” Dr Shagun Singh, in-charge of KGMU’s Prosthetic Orthotic Unit, explained.

She further said that Zeenat is now around 10 years old. She is growing naturally with no other problem apart from her underdeveloped legs.

Zeenat’s maternal grandfather, Muhammad Yunus, who lives in Lucknow’s Para area, said that he insisted his daughter Tarannum Nisha, who is married to Maharashtra’s Bhusawal resident, Kamaluddin, to once approach the KGMU doctors when the girl was just 10 months old after failing to get any solution despite visiting several doctors and hospitals. The family has been in touch with Dr Shagun Singh since then, he added.

“My family members and relatives forced me to terminate the pregnancy when an ultrasound report during five months’ pregnancy revealed that both legs of the child are underdeveloped, and no medication can make them grow. Despite all odds I decided to give birth to my third child,” said Tarannum Nisha.

She said Dr Singh initially sent the child for a few medical tests and examinations. After the results of those tests and examinations, she planted prosthetic legs on her. She is in Class 3 at present, and takes part in the school’s cultural and sports events. “We have come to KGMU’ s PMR department every year for the past nine years to change Zeenat’s prosthetic legs,” she said.