Doctors’ transfer in U.P.: Relaxation for those who don’t hold admin post

With a week to go before the deadline for annual transfers ends on June 15, relief has come for government doctors who do not hold an administrative post. The GO comes into effect from the current transfer season that affects at least 500 doctors out of total 12,000 working in the state. (For Representation)

In a government order issued by principal secretary, medical health, U.P., Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma recently, the time period of 3 years of service in a district and 7 years in a division has been relaxed if a doctor is working only as consultant or surgeon at a hospital.

So, now chief medical officers and additional chief medical officers will be transferred out of districts or divisions if they have completed three years in a district or seven years in a division. Transfer will also be applicable to the chief medical superintendents and directors of hospitals.

But the doctors who are not holding any administrative posts but are serving only as consultant will not be compulsorily shifted out of a district or a division as per the timeline given in the transfer policy, said the government order.

The GO comes into effect from the current transfer season that affects at least 500 doctors out of total 12,000 working in the state and at least 2,000 nurses working in district hospitals, community health and primary health centres.

The committee formed to oversee the transfer list met on Saturday and a final list of transfers is likely to come out by June 12. The doctors will be given time to join at their new place of work and report the same to their immediate seniors and the department headquarters.

Government doctors have long been demanding relaxation in transfer, claiming that transfers often cast an adverse impact on working capacity. For eight aspirational districts namely Chitrakoot, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Fatehpur, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Shravasti and Bahraich besides 100 aspirational blocks identified by the central government, maximum posts will be filled.