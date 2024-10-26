Dolphin stranded in Sharda/Indira Canal rescued, another dies

LUCKNOW: A dolphin, weighing about 90 kilogramme and stranded in Sharda/Indira Canal was rescued while another dolphin weighing 150 kgs died. Both were female . Rescued Dolphin being transported to Ghaghra river for safe release. (Sourced picture)

Dolphins are state aquatic animal of Uttar Pradesh. Experts said the dolphins were stranded due to low level of water in the canal. “The one rescued was about 7 ft, while the one that died was 8 ft in length. The rescue operation was carried out on Thursday. The death took place before we got the information,” said Shailendra Singh of Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA), a global conservation organisation.

The dolphins were stranded between CH 140-141km of Sharda/Indira Canal near Mati village . Due to less water on both the sides of the dolphin, it was unable to swim to deep water. Forest staff from Lucknow and Barabanki started rescue operation and in three hours took out the second Dolphin. The dolphin was immediately transported and released in Ghaghra river in Barabanki district.

The Uttar Pradesh government had declared Dolphin as state aquatic animal in October 2023. Dr Vipul Maurya, wildlife biologist working with Wildlife Institute of India said dolphin in UP was found in Gerua, Chambal, Ghaghra and Ganga rivers. There are over 2,000 Gangetic dolphins in the state, out of over 4,000 dolphins found in the Gangetic River basin.