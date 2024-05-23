‘Double Engine’ will collide in these polls: Akhilesh

allahabad.htdesk@hindustantimes.com SP chief Akhilesh Yadav addressing public rally in Pratapgarh on Thursday. (HT)

PRAYAGRAJ: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that the engines of the ‘Double Engine’ government will collide in this Lok Sabha election due to growing public anger and the Congress and Samajwadi Party joining hands.

Addressing a public rally in Pratapgarh in support of INDIA bloc candidate SP Singh Patel, Akhilesh hinted at a significant political change in the country, citing the massive support for the opposition alliance.

Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP’s claim of winning over 400 seats was far from reality. “BJP was raising the slogan of crossing 400 seats, but witnessing the rage of people against BJP, it seemed that 140 crore people of India would vote BJP out of power, and the party would struggle to even bag 140 seats,” he said.

“Every promise of BJP turns out to be false, and now they are in confusion. Ever since Congress and Samajwadi Party joined hands and have become ‘Ek or ek gyarah’, the engines of Delhi and Lucknow are set to collide,” Akhilesh added.

“Till now, it seemed that BJP was fighting for one seat, that is ‘Kyoto’, but it is now becoming clear that BJP will be wiped out in all 80 seats. BJP leaders mock ‘Shehzade’, but now these ‘Shehzade’ will give check and mate to the BJP,” he added.

Targeting BJP for not fulfilling its promises, Akhilesh said that BJP promised to double the income of farmers but instead increased the cost of everything. “BJP forced farmers to purchase nano urea, but companies selling nano urea have left the country, just as some industrialists have left before them. Likewise, some people in Delhi have packed their luggage as they know that nothing is left for them in Delhi,” Akhilesh said.

Reminding the gathering of the paper leaks, the SP chief said, “The government deliberately leaked the papers to avoid giving jobs to youths. Around 60 lakh youths remain unemployed due to these leaks.”

“BJP launched the Agniveer scheme, which offers only temporary jobs in the army. The INDIA bloc will never accept temporary jobs for youths in the army. Besides providing 30 lakh jobs to youths, we will also scrap the Agniveer scheme forever,” he said.

Akhilesh said that BJP avoided discussing electoral bonds because it has no answers regarding them. “The report on electoral bonds has exposed BJP’s corruption,” he claimed.