Double murder of bank manager’s wife, son rocks U.P.’s Meerut
In a ghastly incident of double murder, some unidentified assailants strangled a bank manager’s pregnant wife and their five-year-old son to death and stuffed their bodies into the boxes of two beds in their home before decamping with valuables and cash in Hastinapur of Meerut district on Monday
The family members of the deceased recovered their bodies on Monday night and informed police about the incident. Circle officer, Mawana area, Uday Pratap Singh said a probe was under way and the police were trying to identify the killers through CCTV footage.
Sandeep Kumar, a manager in a nationalised bank, lived with his wife Shikha and son Rupansh near Ramleela ground in Hastinapur. He returned from office on Monday evening and found that the main door of the home locked. He thought that wife and his son had gone somewhere and waited for them.
He even made calls on his wife’s mobile but it remained unresponsive. He then informed his other family members and reported the matter to police but it was taken casually and he was asked to give a complaint.
Sandeep returned home with family members at around 11 pm and they broke open the main door and found that the house was ransacked. Cash and jewellery were missing. They then searched for Shikha and her son and the body of latter was found in the box of a bed while Shikha’s body was stuffed in the box of another bed. The double murder sent a shock wave in the locality. The bodies had been sent for a post-mortem examination.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
