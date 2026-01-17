Dowry death in Jeddah: Lucknow software engineer’s husband, his brother, others booked

LUCKNOW The Lucknow police on Friday booked the husband and in-laws of software engineer, Aiman Khan, 26, who was found dead in Jeddah on December 18. An FIR alleging dowry death and prolonged cruelty was registered against them at Chinhat police station here, following a complaint by the deceased’s father, Sher Ali Khan, said officials. The complainant alleged that substantial dowry was given at the time of marriage, at the insistence of the groom. (Pic for representation)

Aiman Khan, a B Tech in computer science and a software engineer, was married to Mohd Aamir Khan, son of Jameel Ahmad, a resident of Basan Tola in Rae Bareli, on April 10, 2025, in Lucknow, stated the FIR. Her body was brought to Lucknow on Tuesday.

Aiman’s husband Mohd Aamir, his brother Umair, brothers-in-law – Rashid and Mohd Rafi –were named in the FIR under multiple sections of the BNS, including 80(2) (dowry death, covering up unnatural death of a woman following dowry-related cruelty), 85 (cruelty by husband or relatives, including mental or physical harassment), Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt in aggravated circumstances), Section 324(4) (mischief causing serious damage to property), Section 351(3) (criminal intimidation), Section 352 (intentional insult) and Dowry Prohibition Act sections 3 & 4 for giving, taking or demanding dowry, said SHO (Chinhat) Dinesh Mishra.

The complainant alleged that substantial dowry was given at the time of marriage, at the insistence of the groom. This included 14 tolas of gold jewellery, silver anklets, furniture worth about ₹3 lakh, electronic goods worth another ₹3 lakh, household items worth ₹1 lakh and a car registered in the complainant’s name. The groom allegedly demanded a bigger car, but the complainant said he could only arrange the one given.

The FIR stated that soon after marriage, Aamir expressed anger over the car not being transferred in his name and allegedly smashed Aiman’s high value cell phone in a fit of rage. On April 29, 2025, Aamir left for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and in June 2025, Aiman was called there. Once in Saudi Arabia, she was allegedly subjected to continuous mental and physical harassment by her husband, his brother Umair, and brothers-in-law Rashid and Mohd Rafi, it was alleged.

The accused allegedly abused, assaulted and threatened Aiman, repeatedly pressuring her to bring ₹20 lakh from her parental home. The complainant stated that Aiman informed him, his wife and son about the abuse during phone calls.

In October 2025, Aiman returned to India alone and again narrated her ordeal. Following assurances by Aamir that all will be well, she returned to Jeddah on October 19, 2025.

The complaint stated that after her return to Jeddah, the torture intensified. During a WhatsApp conversation on December 17, 2025, the complainant sensed that his daughter’s condition was worsening. He claimed she was denied food, forced out of the house and prevented from returning to India after her passport was allegedly seized by her husband. The family reportedly sent her money online several times.

On December 18, repeated calls to Aiman went unanswered. Calls to Aamir and Umair also failed. A family friend, Faizan, who resides in Saudi Arabia, was asked to visit the location. Faizan later informed the family that Aiman died and that local police were present at the scene.

Sher Ali Khan alleged that, considering past cruelty, he firmly believed that his pregnant daughter was murdered in a pre-planned manner, strangled with her dupatta and hanged from a ceiling fan to make it appear as suicide.