Dozens queue up at hospitals as heatwave scorches Lucknow

Even as the state capital was sweltering under an intense heatwave over the past week, the three major district hospitals here treated hundreds of patients who complained of heat-related illnesses such as fever, dysentery, vomiting and abdominal pain in the said period, hospital authorities said. Civil Hospital was reporting an influx of 25 such cases daily since May 20, its officials said. (HT)

While Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital was reporting an influx of around 25 such cases daily since May 20, Lok Bandhu Hospital was seeing around 70 patients rushing to its outpatient department (OPD) with heat-related symptoms every day.

Meanwhile, Balrampur Hospital said it wasn’t considering such cases to be as heat-related illnesses unless a patient had suffered from heat stroke, in which case he or she would need to be hospitalised. Its medical superintendent, Dr. Himanshu Chaturvedi, “A slight increase in the number of patients is due to seasonal changes. We will not attribute them to heatwave specifically as we see such cases all through the year,” he said as he was unable to provide an exact figure on heatwave-related patients that the hospital has treated in May.

As of Tuesday, only one heatstroke case was reported in all three hospitals—by Lok Bandhu.

On a visit to Civil Hospital on Tuesday, this reporter saw patients waiting at the receipt-collection point. Some lay on the floor trying to get the best of whatever relief they could get from air-conditioner vents and fans.

On Monday alone, 25 people who complained of vomiting and loose motions, both symptoms of dehydration, were treated by doctors at its OPD, said Dr. Rajesh Srivastava, its chief medical superintendent.

Srivastava said a ‘Cold Room’ with ten beds has been set up to admit patients suffering from severe heat strokes. The room, however, was empty on Tuesday. He added the dysfunctional fans in the waiting area would be fixed soon, but all air conditioners and coolers were working.

“Around 30% more patients with heatwave-related symptoms such as high fever, loose motions, severe vomiting and dehydration were coming to the OPD,” said Dr. Suresh Kaushal, the director of Lok Bandhu Hospital. The hospital has set up two wards with six beds each for heatstroke patients.

He added that air conditioners and fans were repaired, and free ORS was being offered to patients and others at the emergency and children’s wards.

Similarly, Balrampur has also instituted a special ward for heatstroke victims, which was occupied by other patients, as serious heat stroke cases were yet to be reported by it, Chaturvedi said.