Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Univ convocation: Guv calls for collective efforts to educate deprived sections

Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday called for collective efforts to make education accessible to all sections of society, especially those unable to afford it. She urged social organisations, commercial houses, industrialists and universities to play an active role in transforming the lives of the poor and deprived by ensuring education for them. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel. (HT File)

The governor was delivering the presidential address during the 91st convocation of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra on Wednesday. The chief guest at the convocation was prof KG Suresh, the director of India Habitat Centre, while the special guest was minister for higher education Yogendra Upadhyay. Minister of state for higher education Rajni Tiwari was also present on the occasion.

According to dean of student welfare (DSW) prof Bhupendra Swaroop Sharma, a total of 117 medals were awarded to 76 girls and 41 boys, while PhDs were awarded to 144 research scholars. On the occasion, 100 pre-school kits were handed over to Anganwadi centres, and books were distributed to primary school students.

Encouraging students to strive for excellence, the governor said education should bring change in the lives of the underprivileged. “Convocations are not mere formalities but should symbolise knowledge, discipline and ethics, shaping students into better human beings,” she remarked.

The governor also lauded the university for securing an A+ grade in NAAC evaluation, calling it the outcome of collective efforts. Prof Suresh, in his address, extended best wishes to the graduating students, while vice-chancellor prof Ashu Rani presented the yearly progress report.