Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University’s Mandeep Kaur to represent India in Paris Paralympics

Mandeep Kaur, an MBA student of Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University, will represent the country in badminton event (SL 3 category) in Paris Paralympics 2024 to be held from August 28 to September 8. Mandeep Kaur (SOURCED)

“To get selected for Paris Paralympics is like a dream come true. I am practising hard to strike a gold in this event to bring laurels for the country,” said Mandeep who was hit by polio in her early years and was operated upon in 2018 after which she pursued sports alongside academics.

Earlier, Kaur participated in the 2023 Asian Games, securing two bronze medals, and also competed in the World Championship 2022 and 2023 where she won two bronze medals each time.

A resident of Uddham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, she took admission at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University that has a barrier-free specialised stadium and trainers equipped with international level facilities for the disabled.

Vice-chancellor of the university Prof Sanjay Singh said, “This is a proud moment for the university that our student is going to represent the country in Paris Paralympics 2024. We are proud of Mandeep Kaur.”

Prof Pandey Rajivnayan, director of sports and yoga cell of the university, while sharing this information said that university players are not behind in any competition. “We are trying to do the best for our players,” he said.