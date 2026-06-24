Drawn by reels, crowds flock to Lucknow fire site as police struggle to keep onlookers away

Even as investigators sifted through the charred remains of the Aliganj building where the fire claimed 15 lives on Monday, a different crowd gathered outside on Tuesday. They were not mourners, but curious onlookers drawn by viral videos, social media posts and Instagram reels. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Special Investigation Team (SIT) members are on site for an investigation in Lucknow. (HT)

What should have been a solemn disaster site turned into a spectacle for hundreds who traveled from across the city to catch a glimpse of the gutted structure. While grief hung heavy over the neighborhood and most residents remained indoors, crowds continued to arrive throughout the day, forcing police to tighten security around the area.

The lanes leading to the building were barricaded, restricting access as forensic experts and senior officials conducted their investigations. Police personnel were deployed at every entry point to prevent the public from approaching the structure. Despite repeated warnings, many attempted to bypass the barricades to capture photographs and videos. Officers were seen turning people away and using loudspeakers from the main road, nearly 500 meters away, to warn that action would be taken against anyone loitering near the site without valid cause.

“We came from the old city after seeing reels on Instagram. We wanted to see what happened here,” admitted two young men who were stopped by police before they could reach the building.

Several domestic workers employed in nearby localities were also seen lingering near the barricades. When questioned, many conceded they had come merely to gawk at the debris and the damaged structure.

“We have deployed police personnel from the main road to every lane leading to the site. Unnecessary crowding can hamper the investigation, which is still underway,” said Aliganj SHO Dhruv Kumar.

For many, the tragedy had become a viral spectacle. For the families who lost their loved ones, however, the scars remain painfully real.