Dress code for Shahjahanpur dist teachers: BSA orders ‘indecent clothes’ out, withdraws diktat after criticism
Teachers of government-run primary and upper primary schools in Shahjahanpur district will have to follow a dress code prescribed by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of the district which is a pant and a shirt for men, saree, shalwar-kurta or kurta and leggings for women.
However, the diktat has not gone down well with teachers of government-run primary and upper primary schools in Shahjahanpur district. Following the order means that they will not be able to wear a skirt, jeans or T-shirt to school. The UP Primary Teachers Association questioned the authority of the BSA to pass such an order.
Following the controversy over the dress code, the BSA withdrew the order. He said the order on dress code has been revoked with immediate effect.
The BSA, Shahjahanpur district, had set the dress code for primary and upper primary school teachers, instructors and shiksha mitras because during inspections it was found that some teachers were coming to school wearing “indecent clothes”, which is against the “dignity of the school”.
In a letter (dated July 23) to all block education officers, BSA Surendra Singh said that teachers are required to come in shirt and trousers while women teachers may wear saree, kurta, salwar and leggings. He asked the officers to ensure that the order is implemented in letter and spirit in the schools of their respective development areas. He said that teachers should come to school in a more dignified dress.
“A casual dress code compromises the dignity of the profession. In some cases, parents and other people had objected to teachers coming to school wearing skirts, etc. So, we thought of introducing a dress code for teachers,” the BSA said over the phone.
A woman teacher in the district who did not wish to be identified, said, “It is an attack on our choice of what we wish to wear. The BSA should not have issued an order like this. Teachers come to school wearing proper clothes.”
Dinesh Chandra Sharma, president of the UP Primary Teachers Association said that the BSA has exceeded his powers because policy decisions are taken by the government and not by a district-level officer. Teachers in the district are certainly unhappy as BSA has questioned their sense of dressing, he added.
Director-general, school education, Vijay Kiran Anand on Tuesday said that the basic education department has not issued any circular. This order was issued by the BSA Shahjahanpur in his individual capacity.
Expect moderate rain in Delhi today, says IMD
The intensity of rain in Delhi will increase from Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate showers across the national capital. Delhi's maximum temperature was 34.6C on Wednesday, which is around normal for this time of the season. Delhi's minimum temperature too is expected to drop in the next few days, touching 23C by the end of the month. It was 26.7C on Wednesday.
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
