‘Driverless’ tractor crashes into shoe store in Bijnor

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Mar 06, 2023 12:31 AM IST

A video clip of the incident, which was posted to Twitter, shows the red tractor breaking through the store’s glass doors amid attempts by people there to bring it to a stop.

In a strange incident, a purported glitch in a tractor powered its engine up and the ‘driver-less’ vehicle crashed into a shoe store in Bijnor on Saturday.

A grab from the video uploaded to Twitter showing the ‘driverless’ tractor crashing into a shoe store in Bijnor. (Twitter)
The tractor reportedly belongs to one Kishan Kumar who had come to the city to attend a meeting called by a ‘peace committee’ ahead of the Holi.

The manager of the store, located near the town kotwali, has filed a complaint seeking compensation for the loss incurred.

