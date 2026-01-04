Driving licence tests to take the private lane in Lucknow

A major change is on the cards in the process of issuing driving licences (DLs) in the state capital. The transport department is reportedly preparing to authorise a private agency to conduct driving tests. (For representation)

“As part of the move, applicants of permanent driving licences will have to appear for their driving test at a privately operated automated testing centre set up in Banthra near Sarojini Nagar,” officials said.

As part of the move, testing tracks, equipped with gadgets, have already been readied. Automation will be implemented in the testing parameters. Video recordings of the tests will be shared with the RTO’s office.

Assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) Prabhat Pandey said the new system would rely on advanced equipment, and have little manual intervention. “Similar to vehicle fitness tests, which are done by private bodies at automatic testing stations (ATS), automation will be implemented in the tests for DLs. At ATS centres, there is no human involvement,” the official noted.

“Under the new system, driving tracks have been constructed. After a test, the results regarding if the applicant has passed or failed in the parameters will be generated directly on a computer, eliminating paperwork and reducing the scope for manual interference,” the official added.

Pandey added the move would be extended to other districts of Uttar Pradesh eventually. Similar procedures are already in place in Hardoi and Kanpur. In Kanpur, an automatic driving testing centre has been functioning for a few years.

In Lucknow, the centre has already been constructed, and the testing is likely to begin in January. It is reportedly awaiting a green signal from the transport commissioner.

‘Additional commuting burden for applicants’

However, the new system is not without some flaws. The ARTO said biometrics, including thumb impressions, and photographs would be taken at the Transport Nagar RTO office. This means that applicants will have to first visit the RTO office for their biometrics and then go to Banthra for the driving test. On passing the test, DLs will be issued by the RTO.

The distance between the RTO’s office and the Banthra testing centre is considerable. As such, applicants may have to spend an entire day completing the formalities. Also, during driving tests, continuous monitoring will be done and video records for the same will be sent by the private agency to the RTO’s office.

“The reason for the centre being located on the city’s outskirts is that large parcels of land are required for such testing facilities, and land prices within the city are very high. As a result, setting up the centre outside city limits was the only viable option,” the ARTO added.