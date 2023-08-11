‘We will be back even in 2027’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath after no trust vote win

A debate on drought and flood-like situation in different districts of UP appeared as a contest for Lok Sabha elections, with chief minister Yogi Adityanath targeting INDIA’s main alliance partner, the Samajwadi Party, saying the defeat of the no-confidence motion against the Modi government spoke on the people’s verdict for 2024. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the assembly’s Monsoon session at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

This trend in the BJP’s favour was going to continue even in 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, said Yogi while replying to issues that members of the opposition raised in the House during the three-day debate on impact of delayed monsoon.

“We will be back even in 2027. You (Samajwadi Party) will get clean bowled in 2027 assembly elections. People have given the verdict for 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the Lok Sabha on Thursday,” he said.

After conducting the business listed for the day, Speaker Satish Mahana adjourned the state legislative assembly sine die.

Taking pot shots at leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav, Adityanath said that those born with a silver spoon in their mouths would never understand the problems of farmers, Dalits, backward classes and the poor.

He quoted noted Hindi poet Dushyant Kumar to make his point that the SP leader had lost his ground. Adityanath said: “Tumhare paaon ke neeche koi zameen nahin, kamaal yeh hai ki phir bhi tumhe yakeen nahin. (There is no ground under your feet, but still you do not realise this.)

The CM used the occasion to declare that power supply for tubewells of farmers would be made free soon and said the leader of opposition and the Samajwadi Party had no agenda for the state’s development.

“No efforts were made to make UP a trillion-dollar economy from 1947 to 2017, when the BJP came to power for full term. This is why people are giving them (opposition) an apt reply again.” He said UP’s economy had grown two-fold in the past five years of his government’s rule in the state.

Yadav, in his nearly an hour-long speech, said the BJP, which was earlier known for “chhal, charitra and chehra” was now identified for spreading hatred, corruption, unemployment and rising corruption. He targeted the chief minister using the phrase “charity begins at home” to make his point that Yogi had not been able to bring about development even in his home district Gorakhpur, which was facing problem of water logging following rains there.

Speaking after Yadav on the concluding day of the monsoon session, the CM said that the SP president only mentioned the problem of water logging in Gorakhpur in his one-hour-long speech while deviating from the main subject. He said the leader of opposition’s statement in the House justified the people’s verdict in 2014 (Lok Sabha), 2017 (assembly polls), 2019 (LS elections) and 2022 (assembly polls) against the SP and favouring the BJP in the state.

Yadav took a dig at the BJP’s move to re-induct Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and his party into the NDA fold and said Rajbhar had been singing the famous Hindi song from the film ‘Sanyasi’ - “chal sanyasi mandir mein”, to make his point (that Yogi Adityanath should go back to Gorakhnath temple).

Adityanath targeted other partners of the INDIA, reading out rates of petrol and diesel in West Bengal and Rajasthan etc to make his point that the BJP government in UP was selling petroleum products at a lower price.

