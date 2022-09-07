Drought situation in each UP district to be assessed

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to deploy 75 teams in 75 districts to assess the drought situation.

A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday to review the situation in the state. The chief minister directed the officers to conduct survey in all the districts to assess the drought situation following deficient rainfall during the monsoon.

To assess the ground situation, all the district magistrates should constitute teams in their respective districts. The officers of the rank of additional district magistrate, district agriculture officer, district horticulture officer and a tehsil level officer of the district should be included in the team, he said.

The report of the survey should be submitted by all the district magistrates in a week. In case of delay or slackness in work, the accountability of the district magistrate would be fixed, he said.

Yogi said 62 districts of the state had received below average rainfall. In view of the situation, relief should be provided to the farmers. The recovery of land revenue and irrigation charge from state tube wells should be postponed in the affected districts till further orders. Electricity connections of farmers’ tube wells should also not be disconnected, he said.

Pulse oilseeds and vegetable seeds should be made available to the farmers. The irrigation department should ensure the availability of water in the canals and the electricity department should increase power supply in rural areas, Yogi said.