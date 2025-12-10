Drug abuse, smartphone addiction biggest threats to youth, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday warned that the two biggest threats facing today’s youth are drug abuse and smartphone addiction, urging them to stay away from both to safeguard their own future and that of the nation. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand governor Lt General (retired) Gurmit Singh at an event in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the conclusion of the 93rd Founder’s Week of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad (MPSP) at Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, he said that a young person trapped in addiction cannot fulfil responsibilities towards family, society, or the country.

“The two biggest threats facing today’s youth are drug abuse and smartphone addiction. They should stay away from both to safeguard their own future and that of the nation,” he said. He welcomed Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) as the chief guest on the occasion.

The chief minister cautioned students that drug mafias are aggressively targeting the young generation.

He warned that the drug mafia and anti-national forces are constantly trying to influence young minds in different ways, calling upon educational institutions to remain vigilant and proactive.

“You must stay alert. Academic institutions must also remain vigilant,” he said, adding, “the enemy wants to infiltrate in one form or another -- don’t give them the opportunity.”

He advised students to gradually reduce screen time, saying sudden changes are difficult.

“Use your phone only when necessary, that too for half an hour or an hour,” he said.

Excessive smartphone use, he warned, damages eyesight, dulls the brain, weakens intellect and physical abilities.

The chief minister also encouraged students to embrace artificial intelligence and robotics without fear, stating that technological advancement creates new employment opportunities rather than reducing them. “We must mentally and physically prepare ourselves to adapt to technological change,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of perseverance, teamwork, and positive thinking, he said that there are no shortcuts to success and that only those who remain determined and patient ultimately achieve it.

During the ceremony, the chief minister and the Uttarakhand governor honoured outstanding institutions, teachers, employees, and meritorious students of the Parishad.

Two books — the memorial volume of former Parishad chairman Prof. U.P. Singh and Jeevan Moolya Praman Patra Sangrah Pathyakram — were also released in the presence of senior officials, public representatives, educationists, academicians, and a large gathering of students.