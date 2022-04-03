Drug trafficker sentenced to 14 years in prison by Bahraich court
A Nepal-based drug trafficker, Dinesh Yadav, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) nearly five years ago, was sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment by a local court in Bahraich district, on Saturday, senior NCB officials said.
They said the court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on him and in case of non-payment of fine, the accused would have to remain in prison for two more years.
Yadav, a resident of Banke, Nepal, was arrested from a bus at Rupaidiha, Bahraich, on the India-Nepal border and 4 kg of Nepali Charas was recovered from his possession on March 27, 2017.
A NCB official said that the judgement was pronounced by the court of special judge, NDPS, Nitin Pandey of Bahraich. He said the NCB advocate Pankaj Kumar Srivastava presented four witnesses and various case-related documents during the trial and argued that the accused Dinesh Yadav is involved in trafficking of Charas.
He said the court during the pronouncement of judgement took cognizance of the crime of trafficking of such a large quantity of Charas, which is more than the prescribed limit of commercial quantity. He stated that the court further said, “the provisions of punishment in NDPS Act, 1985, have been made stringent so that the increasing economic and social crimes in society can be stopped and in this connection, it is also the duty of the court that if the incident is proved against the convicted person, then punish him with such punishment which is equivalent to his crime and can also set a proper example to society”.
Punjab’s tax collection hits all-time high at ₹24,772 crore in last fiscal
Patiala: Despite the coronavirus pandemic and tax cut on petroleum products, Punjab reported its highest tax collection in last fiscal. In 2021-22, Punjab collected ₹24,772 crore various taxes, including value-added tax (VAT), goods and services tax, central sales tax and Punjab state development tax (PSDT), a jump of 30% from 2020-21, when the state got a revenue of ₹18,977 crore.
Mann ended corruption in Punjab within 10 days: Kejriwal
Ahmedabad Appealing the people of Gujarat to give the Aam Aadmi Party a chance and accusing the ruling BJP of becoming arrogant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Saturday conducted a roadshow in Ahmedabad. Kejriwal, who is the AAP's national convener, and Mann set out on a two-km roadshow, dubbed as “Tiranga Gaurav Yatra.”
Rejig: Punjab gets new DCs in 10 districts
In another rejig by the Punjab government, 10 districts got new deputy commissioners (DCs) on Saturday evening. According to the orders issued by chief secretary, Punjab, Gupreet Singh Khaira, who was posted as the deputy commissioner of Amritsar, has now been posted as the deputy commissioner, Muktsar Sahib. Sandeep Hans, deputy commissioner, Patiala, will now be the deputy commissioner, Hoshiarpur, whereas Sakshi Sawhney has been posted as the Patiala DC.
Wave Group homebuyers stage protest over delay in delivery of flats in Noida
Homebuyers of Wave Group's Amore apartments in Noida staged a protest on Saturday against the delay in delivery of flats. Around 55 homebuyers reached the project site located in Sector 32 at 10am and raised slogans against the office-bearers of the real estate developer. The residential project was announced in the year 2012 and the Wave Group had promised that it will give possession of the flats to the buyers by 2016.
Betting racket busted in Noida, 6 suspects held
The Noida Phase 1 Police on Saturday busted an alleged betting racket for betting on cricket matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League, and earlier on the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections too, said the officials. Six people were also arrested from Sector 10 on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the gambling.
