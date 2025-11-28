Drunk Lko realtor shoots DJ owner dead over playing music

An inebriated Lucknow-based realtor, the brother-in-law of the groom, shot the owner of the DJ system, at a marriage in Hardoi, late on Thursday night. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The flashpoint came after the DJ operator refused to play music, citing government rules.

The groom’s brother-in-law, Akash Gautam - the chairman of Lucknow-based Isara Group, a real estate company - and his older brother, Abhishek Gautam, arrived in a Jaguar car to attend the marriage late on Thursday night and demanded that the DJ play music.

The incident took place under the Atrali police station area of Hardoi district.

According to reports, the wedding procession of Vikas, a resident of Kakori, Lucknow, arrived at the bride’s house in Nevada Vijay village, Hardoi, on Thursday.

At around 11 pm, the DJ, in compliance with government orders, turned off the music.

The ‘Dwarpuja’ ceremony was completed around 11:30 p.m. Everything was going well.

At around midnight, the groom’s brother-in-law, Akash Gautam, and his elder brother, Abhishek Gautam, arrived. Both were intoxicated. They arrived at the DJ floor and insisted on playing music. The DJ operator, citing government orders, refused to play the music. When the DJ operator refused, the two brothers became abusive and threatened him.

Sensing an escalation, the operator called the owner, Puttilal. When he tried to pacify the men, another round of heated arguments began, a senior police officer said.

Akash Gautam pulled out a pistol and shot Puttilal in the stomach. The wedding party was thrown into chaos, and Puttilal was rushed to hospital, who died on the way.

The two brothers fled the scene but were arrested by the police within hours.

The police have registered a case of murder against Akash and Abhishek Gautam and have taken 15 people, including the groom, into custody. The wedding party returned without the marriage ceremony being completed.

The police have seized the Jaguar car and are investigating the incident.

Superintendent of police, Hardoi, Ashok Kumar Meena, stated that the two accused have been arrested and a case has been registered against them.