Drunken fury: Man beats brother to death with iron rod in Lucknow

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly beating his younger brother to death with an iron rod while the victim slept at their home in Lucknow’s Banthra area, following an alcohol-fuelled family row, police said. Representational image (Sourced)

The killing occurred around 11 pm Sunday in Khandedev village. The accused, Shravan Gautam, was taken into custody the next morning. The victim, Alok, also known as Golu, 24, died instantly from severe head injuries, said Nipun Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (south).

The two daily wage labourers drank alcohol on Sunday night and argued during dinner around 9:30 pm, investigators said. The dispute intensified when Shravan allegedly abused their mother, enraging Alok. During the confrontation, Alok pushed Shravan and threatened him. Family members intervened and separated them.

After the quarrel, Shravan went to sleep on the terrace while Alok retired inside the house. “However, later that night, Shravan allegedly came downstairs armed with an iron rod and attacked his younger brother while he was asleep, giving him no chance to defend himself. He struck multiple blows to Alok’s head and face, killing him on the spot,” the DCP said.

Their mother, Yashoda Devi, discovered the body early Monday when she went to wake Alok. She found him lying in blood and called emergency services around 5:30 am. Police initially suspected a stabbing but later confirmed it was a fatal assault with an iron rod.

A murder case was registered on the mother’s complaint, and the body was sent for postmortem examination, said Rana Rajesh Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Banthra. “Gautam was still intoxicated when arrested.” The brothers’ father died eight years ago. Another sibling is mentally challenged, while two sisters are married.