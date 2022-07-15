Dry spell set to end, showers expected in UP next week
LUCKNOW After a dry spell, rains are predicted in Uttar Pradesh from next week as the monsoon trough will shift from the southern to the northern part of the state, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Lucknow can expect a change in weather from Monday or Tuesday.The monsoon entered the south-east part of UP on June 20, but lost its steam. The southwest monsoon covered the entire country by July 2, but UP experienced very little rain, said JP Gupta, Lucknow met director.
The rain deficit for UP is pegged at 65%, with the state experiencing 77.3mm rain against the normal 220 mm. The deficit for east UP is 68% as the region received 77.2 mm rain against 243.5mm rain (which is normal). West UP has seen a rain deficit of 59%. The region experienced 77.5mm rainfall against a normal of 187.1mm.
On Friday, Lucknow experienced a brief spell of rain in some areas. The state capital recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 38.8 degrees Celsius and 28.5 degrees, respectively.
Many parts of UP remain rain deficient, and this may pose a risk to the Kharif crop production, said experts.
According to IMD data, 71 of the 75 districts of UP have seen deficient rainfall (between June 1- July 15) this year. Kaushambi is the driest district receiving 98% less rainfall while Kaushambi and 55 other districts have been categorized in the ‘large deficient’ region.
This is expected to have an effect on the produce of Kharif crops. Surendra Singh, a marginal farmer of Ghazipur district, said: “I have not been able to cultivate my paady crop. It has been delayed for almost 15 days now. I fear that further delay in monsoon will affect by crop, on which we depend upon for food.” Inputs from PTI
-
34-year-old man held for raping, killing 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi
A 34-year-old unemployed man was arrested for allegedly raping his 10-year-old daughter and strangling her to death in Bhiwandi. The girl allegedly regularly stopped her alcoholic father from physically assaulting her mother. The girl was home on Thursday as the schools were closed due to heavy rain. Her mother works in a godown in Bhiwandi and had gone for work. He came home on Thursday.
-
With major projects going at snail’s pace, face traffic snarls in Thane for at least another 2 years
With the construction of various infrastructure projects worth ₹50,000Cr going at a snail's pace, the commuters and residents in Thane might not have any respite from traffic congestion in tThane cityfor at least the next two years. One of the projects is the widening of Kopri Rail Over Bridge along the Eastern Express Highway, the first phase of which began in April 2018 and the second phase in 2021.
-
Giving hope and love to regional artists and writers, one edition at a time
Budding writers, poets, and artists of the region now have a new platform to showcase their talent. Rhyvers Media Group launched its monthly literary magazine Rhyvers Beat, in collaboration with the Chandigarh Literary Society, at the UT Guest House, Sector 6, Chandigarh on Friday. “Authors and creative artists are always on the lookout for quality platforms to exhibit their immense talents. I congratulate the team of Rhyvers Beat for providing one such avenue,” Dr Sumita Misra, IAS, additional chief secretary, Haryana, and chairperson of Chandigarh Literary Society said.
-
Plan to ensure 24x7 power supply in time to come, says UP minister
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh energy minister AK Sharma on Friday said that while trying to successfully deal with the immediate challenges posed by the state's power sector, the government also had an ambitious plan to ensure qualitative and uninterrupted 24x7 power supply to people in the time to come. He said the work to separate agriculture feeders to ensure reliable power supply to farmers was also in full swing. Setting up two new distribution substations.
-
Free Covid vax booster dose facility launched across UP
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak launched the free Covid vaccine booster dose facility at government vaccination centres in the state on Friday. Adityanath visited the Civil Hospital here for the launch and took stock of vaccination booths on the campus. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who is also the state's health minister, got his booster dose administered at the Civil Hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics