Dry spell set to end, showers expected in UP next week

LUCKNOW After a dry spell, rains are predicted in Uttar Pradesh from next week as the monsoon trough will shift from the southern to the northern part of the state, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Lucknow can expect a change in weather from Monday or Tuesday.The monsoon entered the south-east part of UP on June 20, but lost its steam. The southwest monsoon covered the entire country by July 2, but UP experienced very little rain, said JP Gupta, Lucknow met director.

The rain deficit for UP is pegged at 65%, with the state experiencing 77.3mm rain against the normal 220 mm. The deficit for east UP is 68% as the region received 77.2 mm rain against 243.5mm rain (which is normal). West UP has seen a rain deficit of 59%. The region experienced 77.5mm rainfall against a normal of 187.1mm.

On Friday, Lucknow experienced a brief spell of rain in some areas. The state capital recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 38.8 degrees Celsius and 28.5 degrees, respectively.

Many parts of UP remain rain deficient, and this may pose a risk to the Kharif crop production, said experts.

According to IMD data, 71 of the 75 districts of UP have seen deficient rainfall (between June 1- July 15) this year. Kaushambi is the driest district receiving 98% less rainfall while Kaushambi and 55 other districts have been categorized in the ‘large deficient’ region.

This is expected to have an effect on the produce of Kharif crops. Surendra Singh, a marginal farmer of Ghazipur district, said: “I have not been able to cultivate my paady crop. It has been delayed for almost 15 days now. I fear that further delay in monsoon will affect by crop, on which we depend upon for food.” Inputs from PTI