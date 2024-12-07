Menu Explore
Dubagga cylinder blast: Two cops suspended for negligence

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 07, 2024 08:16 PM IST

The blast left six people severely injured, including four workers inside the house and two children standing nearby.

Two police officials were suspended for negligence on Saturday, following a cylinder explosion caused at an illegal gas refilling unit, in Shahpur Bhamaroli village, under the Dubagga police station area, on Friday.

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)
The blast left six people severely injured, including four workers inside the house and two children standing nearby. The condition of the injured remains critical.

Deputy commissioner of police, West, Omveer Singh, suspended two officials posted at the said station including beat in-charge Ramsevak Rana and beat constable Manoj Kumar after preliminary investigations revealed their failure to detect the illegal activity.

“I inspected the incident site, and during the investigation, I was informed by the locals that illegal gas filling had been on for the past 5–6 months,” Singh said.

According to a press release from the police department, the explosion occurred at around 7:00 PM in the house of Rohit Gupta. Residents informed the authorities that Gupta had been secretly refilling gas cylinders, which triggered the explosion.

Singh stated that the case is being investigated by assistant commissioner of police, Malihabad, and officials have warned of strict action against any other police personnel found involved in the case.

