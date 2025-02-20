Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dubai-based gangster’s aide held for supplying arms in Sambhal violence

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 20, 2025 08:18 PM IST

Addressing the media, superintendent of police (SP) Bishnoi stated that during interrogation, Ghulam admitted to receiving instructions from Satha over the phone to incite violence and target the lawyer who had petitioned for the survey.

Sambhal police on Thursday arrested Mohd Ghulam, a key associate of Dubai-based gangster Shariq Satha, for allegedly plotting to kill Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain during the violence that erupted amid the second round of the Shahi Jama Masjid survey on November 24 last year. A large cache of foreign-made arms and ammunition was recovered from Ghulam, linking him to the conspiracy.

As many as 20 criminal cases have been registered against Ghulam between 2016 and 2024. (Sourced)
As many as 20 criminal cases have been registered against Ghulam between 2016 and 2024. (Sourced)

Addressing the media, superintendent of police (SP) Bishnoi stated that during interrogation, Ghulam admitted to receiving instructions from Satha over the phone to incite violence and target the lawyer who had petitioned for the survey.

“Ghulam orchestrated the unrest by directing his associates, Mullah Afroz and Mohd Waris, to attack protestors and escalate the situation. The ammunition recovered from Ghulam matched the foreign-made bullet casings found at the crime scenes where four people were killed,” claimed SP Bishnoi.

Satha, originally from Deepa Sarai in Sambhal, is known for running a network involved in arms smuggling and stolen vehicle trafficking. He earlier had political patronage following which he could easily operate his criminal activities from Sambhal but fled to Dubai in 2020 after police strictness since March 2017 and he operated his gang from across the border with the help of gang members like Ghulam, police said. Investigators also claimed his links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.

Bishnoi further revealed that as many as 20 criminal cases have been registered against Ghulam between 2016 and 2024. During the raid, police recovered three country-made pistols of different bores, a magazine, and 15 cartridges of four different bores, including three foreign-made cartridges of 9mm and 12 bores.

Ghulam’s arrest follows the apprehension of Afroz and Waris on January 18 and January 24, respectively, in connection with the murders during the violence. SP Sambhal stated that Ghulam’s revelations point to Shariq Satha as a key conspirator behind escalating the violence in Sambhal.

Notably, the survey was ordered by the Sambhal civil court on November 19, 2023, following a petition by Jain. The civil judge (senior division) appointed lawyer Ramesh Raghav as advocate commissioner, and the first survey was carried out in the evening in the presence of Sambhal district magistrate Rajendra Pensiya and superintendent of police chief Krishan Kumar Bishnoi. However, the second phase of the survey on November 24 led to violent protests, resulting in four deaths and injuries to 29 people.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On