Dumping of garbage in open persists in residential areas of Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Despite the provisions for covered dumping units in various parts of the city and rigorous campaigns by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), open dumping continues unabated in several residential areas of Lucknow. A garbage pile in Gomti Nagar of Lucknow (HT)

Infact, LMC’s garbage collection vans are dumping garbage in areas such as Vibhuti Khand under the Shaheed Path flyover, Vineet Khand flyover, Dalibagh, and Faizullganj, among others, resulting in massive garbage heaps.

“Several times, nearby shopkeepers have lodged complaints at the Nagar Nigam office, which is merely 2 km away from the newly-created unauthorised dumping zones, but unfortunately, there has been no response,” said a shopkeeper from Kisan Bazaar.

Nikhil Srivastava, a Dalibagh resident, said that at times, the garbage piled up in such a manner that it became difficult to cross the road due to the foul smell emanating from it.

“The waste has been accumulating here for the past 10 days, and no one from the LMC has come forward to clean the area,” said Mamta Tripathi, a resident of Faizullaganj.

The LMC initiated a campaign to clean open dumping areas. Under this project, several locations in the city were transformed by cleaning the entire area and installing plants to discourage further dumping.

“We are actively addressing this issue, and soon there will be zero waste dumping in open areas. We are deploying portable waste compactors at these sites to put an end to open dumping,” said municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh.