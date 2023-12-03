Duties are more important than rights: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said there are opportunities for those receiving appointment letters, but they must also understand their responsibilities. Duties are more important than rights. If duties are fulfilled, rights will be protected, said Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

“Prime Minister Modi says everyone talks about rights, but they must know their duties as well. Duties are more important than rights. If duties are fulfilled, rights will be protected,” he said at an event held at Lok Bhawan here where he distributed appointment letters to 242 assistant boring technicians selected by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Commission on Sunday.

“When the society talks more about rights and not about duties, it betrays itself. If duties are performed, your selection is made without recommendation and bias,” Yogi added. “Six lakh people in the state got jobs in the last six-and-a-half years. Our hard work is our biggest certificate. While undergoing the test of hard work, you should contribute to the overall development of Uttar Pradesh,” the CM said.

He also reminded the newly selected candidates of PM Modi’s ‘Panch Pran’. “Before 2017, there were no jobs in Uttar Pradesh and people had to migrate to other states for employment. Now, job opportunities, employment and self-employment are available in a transparent manner,” he said. “Those who do not like development try to politicise every issue. Such individuals do not want Uttar Pradesh to progress,” the CM said.

“Before 2017, the state, which should have been a leading economic entity, was lagging behind. At that time, Uttar Pradesh was ranked sixth in the country. The youth of the state could not find jobs and had no option but to leave the state for employment. It often resulted in discrimination against them. However, today, the youth receive fair and respectful treatment in other states,” he added.

The CM told the selected boring technicians that turning tube wells on and off is not their only responsibility. “Here, we have sufficient water resources, including groundwater, surface water and perennial rivers. It has helped establish Uttar Pradesh’s land as fertile soil,” Yogi said. “70% of irrigation in U.P. comes from groundwater. For the remaining 30%, canals and other channels are spread out. 80% of the population is supplied drinking water from underground sources,” he said.

“Uttar Pradesh is entering a new era of industrialisation. Industries receive 85% of their water supply from underground sources. Nature has blessed us with invaluable treasures. We have inherited abundant wealth of water, but it is our duty to preserve it. On one hand, we need to supply water for drinking, irrigation, and industries, but on the other, we must conserve each drop of water,” Yogi added. The CM said life cannot be imagined without water.

“Despite late arrival of monsoon, paddy harvesting has started on time. Most regions did not face crisis situations for farmers. There were facilities like tube wells, water in canals, electricity, etc, but not every state is blessed with such fortune,” he said.

“At the time of independence, Uttar Pradesh had a population of six crore, but today it has grown to 25 crore. Lack of proper water conservation has led to the problem of pollution. Various programmes have been implemented for water conservation, including construction of Amrit Sarovar, check dams, and the Atal Bhujal Yojana,” Yogi said.

He urged the backward districts and development blocks to transform from critical to semi-critical and from dark to normal districts in terms of water management. State Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh minister of state for Jal Shakti Ramkesh Nishad; chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra; principal secretary, Namami Gange and rural water supply department Anurag Srivastava and secretary Dr Balkar Singh were present in the programme.