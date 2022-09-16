Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Dy CM asks staff to improve condition of hospital

Dy CM asks staff to improve condition of hospital

Updated on Sep 16, 2022 12:25 AM IST

Pathak who also holds the health portfolio, spotted an x-ray machine in the orthopaedic department tied up with bandages, while tetanus injections were not in stock at Rani Laxmibai hospital

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak also met patients outside the dental wing of the hospital. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Upset over poor maintenance of equipment, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday directed officials of Rani Laxmibai hospital here to improve the condition of the hospital.

Pathak who also holds the health portfolio, spotted an x-ray machine in the orthopaedic department tied up with bandages, while tetanus injections were not in stock. When Pathak inquired about it, chief medical superintendent Dr Sangita Tandon said the injections were not available in routine supply and hence were being purchased from open market.

Pathak also met patients outside the dental wing and interacted with many of them waiting for their treatment. He met an elderly patient suffering from dental disease near the hospital gate who told the minister that he has asked to get Covid-19 test done.

Pathak asked the CMS whether covid test was necessary before starting the treatment to which the CMS replied that if any patient shows symptoms of Covid-19 then a precautionary test was needed.

