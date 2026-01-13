Dy CM orders dismissal of over a dozen ‘absentee doctors’

LUCKNOW UP deputy chief minister and health minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday directed the dismissal of more than a dozen government doctors over being absent from duty for a prolonged period, noting that “indiscipline would not be tolerated” under any circumstances. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak instructed the additional chief secretary of the health department to initiate their dismissal from service with immediate effect. (File Photo)

He said department officials attempted to contact the absent doctors several times, but no satisfactory response was received, according to a statement issued by his office here.

Pathak instructed the additional chief secretary of the health department to initiate their dismissal from service with immediate effect. Those facing dismissal include doctors posted at primary, community health centres and government hospitals across districts such as Kanpur Dehat, Bareilly, Auraiya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Aligarh, Jhansi, Barabanki and Sultanpur, it stated.

Meanwhile, the state administration, acting on directives from the deputy CM, recommended departmental action against a senior government doctor after her deputation at the state AIDS Control Organisation was found to be irregular. “The doctor was on deputation for nine years. This was found against rules and hence has been cancelled; departmental action recommended,” stated Pathak.

The government also withheld annual increments of many doctors over charges of negligence in patient care across districts.

A faculty at Kanpur state medical college, who was transferred to Jalaun Medical College, will face action for not joining at the new place while a doctor in Saharanpur will face action for joining higher education course without permission. His salary increment will be withheld.

Another doctor from Civil Hospital in Lucknow will face action and his two salary increments will be stopped for recording a telephonic conversation with director (administration) at health directorate. Two other doctors, who were posted in Gorakhpur, will face recovery from their pension amount for purchasing medicines against rules.