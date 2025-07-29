Dy CM Pathak assures support for bereaved kin, safety around transformers across Lucknow

LUCKNOW Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday visited Shankarpuri Colony in Phool Bagh area where an eight-year-old boy, Mohammad Fahad, died after accidentally coming in contact with a high-voltage transformer on Sunday. He met the deceased’s grieving family, offering condolences and full support, and promised total safety around transformers across the city. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak during his visit to Shankarpuri Colony in Phool Bagh area on Tuesday.An eight-year-old boy had died after accidentally coming in contact with a high-voltage transformer here on Sunday. (Sourced)

Pathak said that he directed the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) to ensure immediate compensation for the bereaved family.

“No parent should suffer such a loss because of carelessness. This tragedy is a stark reminder of infrastructure negligence...there is a need for action and authorities should prioritise public safety before another innocent life is lost. I have directed the Directorate of Electrical Safety to pay maximum compensation to Fahad’s family,” said Pathak.

Following the incident, LESA filed an online application with the Directorate of Electrical Safety for compensation to be paid to the bereaved family. According to officials, after the completion of the directorate’s inquiry, the family may be eligible to receive compensation ranging from ₹5 to ₹7.5 lakh under the power corporation’s provisions for deaths caused by electrocution.

Pathak also took serious note of safety lapses, calling the incident unacceptable.

During his visit to the colony, Pathak announced a series of urgent safety and infrastructure upgrades in public interest. A protective wall will be constructed around the transformer that caused the mishap, said the deputy CM. Besides, local tubewell will be rebored for better water supply, all dangling/exposed electric wires in the area will be properly arranged and every transformer in the colony will be fenced, with a city-wide inspection to follow, he added.

“I will personally inspect transformers across the city in the days to come to ensure no other family faces such tragedy,” said Pathak.

Pathak reprimanded the on-site LESA staff for their alleged negligence, which has now come under scrutiny and ordered a detailed departmental inquiry.

The deputy CM also held an on-ground review with officials from various departments, addressing broader civic concerns of residents and issued instructions for immediate resolution.

Pathak said Sunday’s incident raised urgent questions about infrastructure safety in colonies, especially where children often play near unsecured transformers and open wires. Residents welcomed the minister’s quick response but demanded fencing and stricter safety protocols around LESA transformers and wires.