3,000 towels in one week: The made In India souvenir Wimbledon champions can’t leave behind

If there's one thing from the tennis court that most players, including Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Iga Świątek and even Noami Osaka, have taken home, it's the iconic Wimbledon towel. The going joke is around how the players love to "steal" the souvenir. According to a report by The Times, players reportedly walked off with more than 3,000 towels during the opening week of the 2026 Championships itself. And guess what? They're all made in India! These Wimbledon towels are a favourite for stars and fans alike. (X)

Every year, thousands of these official Wimbledon towels make a long journey from Indian state Gujarat to Centre Court, London. Historically, the towels were manufactured by British home textile brand Christy, which was acquired by an Indian textile giant in 2006. Produced for the past 17 years by its manufacturing facilities in Vapi and Anjar, these towels have quietly become the most poached luxury item from the tennis court.

With the excitement for the 2026 Grand Slam at its peak, the intrigue around this simple India connect is almost viral on social media.

The stars love the Wimbledon towels The attention towards the towels is especially more pronounced this time, after Polish player Iga Świątek went viral last year for stuffing the court towels into her kit bag after every match. While fans jokingly crowned her the tour’s ultimate "towel thief", she defended herself by saying she gifts them as souvenirs to her special ones.

Before the Wimbledon season this year, she said, "Let’s start with the fact that I don’t have any towels left from last year. My friends want it, my family want it. I gave it to some charity because the thing became viral obviously. So I guess I should steal even more. I will continue that because that’s the best kind of souvenir you can get from a tournament.”

Djokovic had in the past joked about carrying a separate suitcase to the tennis tournament just to carry the towels back home. Federer also reportedly confessed using the towels as gifts for his inner circle.

If you've seen these towels, you know it: the men's classic lineup retains the historic green, purple, and gold tones. For the women, colors change every single season to drive collector demand. For the current 2026 Championships, the looms in Gujarat spun a red and white palette.

Earlier, Wimbledon used to ask competing players to give the towels back after their match. However, that rule is no longer in place, reports The Sun.

A lot of stars hand out the towels to spectators and fans who excitedly demand these. The reason is that the official Wimbledon gift shop sells the towels at a steep cost of £40 (approx ₹5,000).