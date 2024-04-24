EC should act against hate speeches: Aakash Anand

letters@htlive.com BSP’s national coordinator Akash Anand . (HT File)

GORAKHPUR: Kicking off the Bahujan Samaj Party’s election campaign in eastern Uttar Pradesh, national coordinator Akash Anand raised questions about the Election Commission’s silence on hate speeches and the manipulation of the political narrative to divide Hindus and Muslims for vested political interests.

“Leaders of the ruling party are sowing seeds of hatred in society, which will harm our social fabric,” he said.

Anand said that achieving a $5 trillion economy status while 80 crore people in the country still rely on ration distribution was both humorous and condemnable.

Selecting the historic town of Chouri Choura for the launch of his election campaign, Anand criticised the BJP for treating youths as beggars instead of educating and empowering them. He said that the BSP’s vision was s to empower marginalised classes through education and self-reliance.

He said that youths were demanding jobs and an increase in the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Act card to 9.5 per cent, reflecting rural distress. He added that graduates were also dismayed by the frequent leakage and cancellation of recruitment examinations.

Terming the BJP as anti-poor, he accused the ruling party of ruining the future of youth and destroying the social fabric. He asserted that it was the Supreme Court, not the BJP, that paved the way for the construction of the Lord Rama temple in Ayodhya.

Expressing concern over the rising graph of crimes against women, he said that 65 thousand cases had been registered and 400 farmers had died due to the faulty policies of the BJP.

Akash also recalled the achievements of the BSP government, including the recruitment of 41 thousand constables, the construction of the Yamuna Expressway, and the improvement of the law-and-order situation.