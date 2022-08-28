Ecogreen bills LMC ₹8.5 crore to run its waste disposal plant at full capacity
According to additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh, Ecogreen was supposed to collect service charges from around 75% of houses.
Despite numerous complaints of the poor pace of waste disposal at the Shivri plant, Ecogreen, the company in charge of the site, has sent a bill of ₹8.5 crore to the Lucknow municipal corporation. The company has said that the payment will be used to run its waste disposal plant at its full capacity. At the same time, the company said that in July, it managed to collect the user charge of about ₹2 crore, which amounts to 25% of the total 75%, it can collect.
According to additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh, Ecogreen was supposed to collect service charges from around 75% of houses. However, it’s difficult to believe when the company says it managed to collect from only 25% of houses. “Not only that, but the company officials also claimed that about ₹35 lakh were embezzled from the collected amount. In this regard, a case has been registered against two managers of third-party agency AS Systems,” he said.
During the inspection of the landfill site on July 15, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob had given the company 15 days to start operating the plant at its full capacity. But the company now claims that it can do it by September.
Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said, “LMC has been unhappy with the company for running the plant in an unprofessional manner and allowing heaps of waste to collect at the site for years. The company wants the money to run the plant but LMC has already given enough money in the past but it has always disappointed us. Now it’s the time for the company to perform or face action.”
Not appropriate to comment: Karnataka CM on POCSO case against seer
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said it is not appropriate to comment on the POCSO case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga, as it is under investigation. "See, any case which is important, both the cases of POCSO and kidnapping in Karnataka's Chitradurga have been booked and police are investigating it. It is not appropriate to speak when it's under investigation," said Karnataka CM Bommai.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
