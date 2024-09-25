ED attaches properties of SP ex-MLA, wife in money laundering case

LUCKNOW As many as 21 immovable properties worth ₹8.24 crore of former Samajwadi Party MLA Arif Anwar Hashmi and his wife were provisionally attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Lucknow zonal office, under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The properties are located in Lucknow, Balrampur and Gonda districts of UP, informed officials here on Tuesday. After due investigation, the state police filed several chargesheets against Hashmi and others “establishing the offences of illegal encroachment, forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy” against him, the agency alleged. (Pic for representation)

They said ED case stems from multiple FIRs filed by the UP Police against Hashmi, a former two-time SP legislator from the Utraula seat in Balrampur district between 2007-17, his brother and some associates on charges of fraud, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

“He (Hashmi) has also been listed as a gangster under the UP Gangsters Act. He has been involved in illegal encroachment and grabbing of land,” the ED stated.

There have been “several instances of tampering” with government documents relating to land records, using ‘gram panchayats’ for changing nature of land and for illegal gain in collusion with others and making huge illegal money by running businesses, colleges over the encroached properties, the ED added.

The attached 21 properties, that include residential flats, commercial and agricultural plots, were “generated from proceeds of crime” and “grossly disproportionate” to the known sources of income of Arif Anwar Hashmi and his wife Rozi Salma, it said.