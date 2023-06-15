ED seizes cash, documents during searches on premises of realtors, CAs linked to Atiq

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday seized cash and incriminating documents related to investments of over ₹ 80 crore during searches carried out at a dozen locations in U.P.’s three districts as well as offices of two Delhi realtor brothers to investigate investments done by now slain gangster siblings Atiq Ahmed and Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf. An ED official said cash, documents, mobiles, laptops and hard discs of computer systems were seized during the searches. (For Representation)

A senior ED official confirmed that the searches were conducted at different locations in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Gautam Budh Nagar and Delhi. He said the offices of two builders and three chartered accountants (CA) were searched in Prayagraj. Another CA’s office was searched in Lucknow and two relator brothers’ office in Gautam Budh Nagar and Delhi.

Separate ED teams carried out raids at three locations in Kareli, Civil Lines and Lukarganj areas of Prayagraj. Questioning from Atiq’s associates continued till late in the night.

He said huge amount of cash, documents, mobiles, laptops and hard discs of computer systems were seized during the searches. He said the initial estimate suggested that slain Mafioso had invested over ₹80 crore through these people.

He said around ₹ 75 lakh cash and other incriminating documents were seized in similar searches carried out in this connection on April 12. The searches conducted in April led to seizure of documents related to nearly 200 bank accounts and 50 shell entities suspected to have been used for laundering money procured through criminal activities.

Earlier, the ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against Atiq Ahmed and his family members in 2021. Besides, the agency had attached property worth ₹ 10 crore in the past.

During the April search, the gangster brothers were alive and were shot dead together by three assailants who attacked them while posing as media persons when they were being taken to a Prayagraj hospital for routine medical examination on the night of April 15.