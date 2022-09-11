Education, discipline, character above skill development, says Shiv Khera in Lucknow
While addressing the audience, he also went down memory lane and spoke about how he had to go through various challenges during the initial phase of his life
“Skill development is necessary but what is even more important is the right education with discipline and superior character. It is better to be uneducated than ill-educated,” said motivational speaker and author Shiv Khera.
Shiv Khera, 61, was speaking at a two-day workshop organised by the department of basic education, at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, in Lucknow, on Saturday.
“It is a teacher’s responsibility to provide the best education possible to their students,” he said. Shiv Khera also mentioned Guru Nanak, Dayanand Sarswati, and Vivekanand, and asked teachers to learn from their teachings and incorporate them into their teaching process. He also spoke about superstition and said one should be practical about everything. Quoting an article, he said natural childbirth has dropped to 80% in India, mostly in the southern part of the country, because people prefer to have the new-born come into the world on a specific date, which they think is ideal.
While addressing the audience, he also went down memory lane and spoke about how he had to go through various challenges during the initial phase of his life after his father died at a young age. How he worked as a car cleaner and then worked as a life insurance agent in Canada. “I failed multiple times, and kept blaming others for my failure, which I later realised is an even bigger problem. That is why it is important to analyse oneself rather than blaming others,” he added.
“If I can’t change something, then take it as a God’s gift, but if I can then give me courage to do so and make a difference,” he said. This was in line with the thought that one must not think over how and where they were born, either black or white, short or tall, because thinking that way will hamper one’s thought and actions.
He also stressed that one’s word must be spoken through his actions and quoted his famous lines, “Winners don’t do different things, they do things differently.”
-
Gorakhpur meet on NEP discusses emergence of new India
When India holds centenary celebrations of its independence, the country would have emerged as a well-developed country and students from various parts of the world would be coming here for higher studies. Those were the thoughts of Anil Sahasrabudhe, the former president of the All India Technical Educational Council, here, on Saturday as he spoke at a seminar on 'Role of New Education Policy in emergence of new India'.
-
Ludhiana MC demolishes 7 shops being built in residential area
Facing flak over rising commercial activities in residential areas, the municipal corporation demolished seven illegal under-construction shops in the residential area of Kundanpuri. The civic body officials said the building inspector came to know about the violation during routine inspection of the area, following which notice was served to owners.
-
Ludhiana | September 30 last date to get rebate, 81K property owners to pay tax
Even as September 30 is the last day to avail 10 per cent rebate on submission of property tax, over 81,000 property owners in the city are yet to pay the dues for the current year 2022-23. As many as 430 owners submitted the tax on Saturday. To facilitate the process for residents, the municipal corporation has decided to keep the suvidha kendras open on Saturday too till September 30.
-
Devotee cuts off tongue, offers it to goddess
A 40-year-old man cut off Sampat's tongue at the Shaktipeeth Kada Dham and offered it to Goddess Sheetla Devi at the temple in Kaushambi, on Saturday morning. On Saturday morning, he reached Shaktipeeth Kada Dham with his wife Banno Devi. The couple took a dip in the Ganga at Kubri Ghat. After this the duo reached the main temple. Locals said that Sampat offered his tongue to the Goddess as his prayers came true.
-
Raising awareness on tuskers, world citizens unite to walk 30 miles with Laxmi
An elephant rescued from a life of begging in 2013, Laxmi, is the mascot for the '30-Mile Walk Challenge', a global effort to raise awareness about Asian elephants in India. The challenge, a brainchild of Wildlife SOS, India, got underway on September 1. People around the world have joined Arnita Shandilya, the spokesperson for Wildlife SOS at Mathura which is jointly run by the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department's and will try to match her effort, through the '30-Mile Walk Challenge', and to help elephants in India.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics