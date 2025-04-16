Efforts needed to protect emotional fabric of family unit, says Bhagwat

On the fourth day of his visit to Kanpur, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday took part in a shakha held in the Coal Nagar area and attended a series of internal meetings. File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (HT photo)

During a mid-day review of the Sangh’s Kutumb Prabodhan (family awareness) initiative, Bhagwat emphasised the importance of preserving Indian cultural values through everyday family practices. He said Indian culture is rooted in empathy and efforts must be made to protect the emotional fabric of the family unit.

“To ensure our culture remains secure, we must preserve the tradition of warmth within families,” he said, adding: “At least once a day, the entire family should sit and eat together. Families should use their mother tongue in daily conversations, and our attire should reflect our values and identity. Our homes should reflect the ideals of a Hindu household.”

Bhagwat said that swayamsevaks are actively taking these values into society, and there is a need for greater awareness on these issues. “Every member of the family must be conscious of their responsibilities. Gradually, this awareness will grow and help establish the concept of an ideal family,” Bhagwat said.

Speaking more broadly, Bhagwat remarked that Indian culture has long served as a guiding force for the world. “India has been a Vishwaguru (global teacher). Once again, the world is looking towards India’s values, traditions, and cultural principles. We have already seen this interest during events like the Mahakumbh Mela,” he noted.

Following the family awareness review, Bhagwat met volunteers working on the RSS’s environmental conservation initiative. The activity promotes the message: Plant trees, save water, eliminate plastic.

He encouraged people to place potted plants on their balconies and reduce the use of chemical-based products in daily life. “A sense of patriotism should reflect in our everyday actions. If you see a running tap on the road, stop and turn it off,” he said.