Efforts to link all madarsas to modern education, set age limit for admissions: U.P. minister
Uttar Pradesh minister for animal husbandry and minority welfare Dharmpal Singh on Friday said that the Yogi Adityanath-government was endeavouring to link madarsas to modern education and nationalism.
“Now, the national anthem is being sung in madarsas and students there are being taught modern subjects like science, math, English, social studies as well as the history of great personalities along with Urdu and Arabic,” Singh said while replying to a question at a press conference here.
The minister said that the government would also fix the age limit for students to take admissions in madarsas. He said the involvement of some madarsa students in the pelting in Prayagraj had come to light and, “Appropriate action will be taken after the investigation in this regard is complete.”
The minister said the government had launched an e-learning app to help poor students receive proper madarsa education.
Singh said the work on 12 new drinking water schemes worth ₹32.87 crore had been completed to help people in minority-dominant localities in various districts access potable water. “The preparations had been made for starting 15 others schemes related to education, sports and health. The minority welfare scheme will entail an expenditure of ₹65.52 crore,” he said.
All stray cattle to be put in protection centres by Dec
Coming to the animal husbandry department, the minister said that the government had fixed the target of capturing all the stray cattle and putting them in the cow protection centres by December 2022.
For this, he said, new protection centres were being built in the state. “We have already caught 50,000 stray cattle and put them in protection centres and built 20 new protection centres as decided during the first 100 days of the government,” he claimed. There are already around 10 lakh stray cattle in different protection centres, and more than 2 lakh are believed to be still out, he added.
Singh said a portal was also being developed to make spot verification of cow protection centres possible. The department, he said, had procured 520 vehicles during 100 days to run mobile veterinary units in the state.
The minister further said new 125 milk production committees had been constituted, and another 150 were reorganised while against the target of 5000, as many as 14310 consumers, women self-help groups etc had been linked to the e-commerce portal.
-
Yogi Adityanath asks officials to keep prices of minor minerals in check
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the progress of the mining and mineral department's work at a high level meeting here. He also said an upward revision in regulatory fee for interstate transport (mining work) should be considered. He also said consistent efforts have brought about transparency in mining related work. He said a target of collection of Rs 4860 crore from mining work has been set and necessary efforts should be made to achieve it.
-
Two die after vehicle falls into Ganga canal in Meerut
Two persons died while two others were rescued after their SUV fell into the upper Ganga canal near Bhola Ki Jhaal in Meerut on Thursday evening, police said. SP (rural) Keshav Mishra said four friends Dharmendra, Omprakaah, Devraj and Niranjan aged between 25 and 28 were on their way to Haridwar from Gurugram in their SUV when the mishap took place. The canal side road was constructed between Muradnagar (Ghaziabad ) and Haridwar for Kanwarias.
-
Cracks surface in Opposition ranks, BJP alliance displays unity as Droupadi Murmu visits Lucknow
Cracks in the Opposition ranks were palpable as key Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar of the SBSP and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal Yadav on Friday attended a dinner hosted by chief minister Yogi Adityanath for National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu who arrived in Lucknow to seek support for her campaign from lawmakers in the state.
-
Droupadi Murmu gets rousing reception in Lucknow, Yogi gifts Ram temple model
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu with a model of the Ayodhya Ram temple at Lok Bhavan as the former Jharkhand governor received a rousing reception on her arrival in Lucknow on Friday. All the BJP leaders and lawmakers, along with the party's allies, were present in full strength on the occasion. Murmu began her campaign in U.P. after garlanding the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
-
Railway Board’s member finance asks NCR for timely completion of projects
Railway Board member finance Mohit Sinha visited North Central Railway headquarters on Friday. He held a meeting at NCR headquarters and addressed the general managers and all the principal and chief heads of the departments. Projects such as Gatishakti, Station Development, High-Density corridors, etc, pertaining to the division were discussed during the meeting, informed chief public relations officer of NCR, Shivam Sharma. NCR Pramod Kumar also informed that the NCR had adequate funds for major infrastructure projects.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics