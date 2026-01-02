Under the Data Centre policy, the state government has set a new target to establish eight data centre parks, with a target capacity of 900 MW. Eight data centre parks to come up in Uttar Pradesh

The policy, introduced in January 2021, aims to develop modern private data centre parks and boost the data centre industry.

The state government notified the Data Center Policy in January 2021 with the objective of promoting the development of modern private data center parks in Uttar Pradesh and providing a strong foundation to the data centre industry.

Under this policy, the initial target was to develop three data centre parks with a capacity of 250 megawatts. The government achieved these targets within the very first year of implementation.

After achieving the targets ahead of schedule, the state government further strengthened the policy by making it more practical and investment friendly.

Under the revised policy, the investment and capacity targets for the data centre sector were increased manifold. The target was enhanced from three to eight data centre parks across the state, said the state government on Thursday.

Along with this, a clear roadmap was prepared to develop a capacity of 900 megawatts with an estimated investment of ₹30,000 crore.

So far, investment proposals worth approximately ₹21,343 crore have been approved in the state.

Through these projects, six data centre parks and two data center units with capacities of less than 40 megawatts have received approval. Out of these, seven projects have already become fully operational, significantly strengthening the digital capabilities of Uttar Pradesh.