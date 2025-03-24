Menu Explore
Elderly woman killed after confronting man over public urination

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 24, 2025 07:44 AM IST

An elderly woman was beaten to death after she objected to a young man urinating in public, in Lucknow’s Gosaiganj area on March 15, police said

An elderly woman was beaten to death after she objected to a young man urinating in public, in Lucknow’s Gosaiganj area on March 15, police said. The accused, Tushal, 22, who confessed to the crime, was arrested on Saturday.

(For representation)
(For representation)

Badly bruised, the woman’s body was found in an abandoned house in Gosaiganj a day after she was reported missing.

According to police, Tushal alias Vishal Verma was caught urinating in public by 62-year-old Jagrana on March 15. “The accused said the woman abused him when she saw him. As this was the second time she had objected to him urinating in public, it angered Tushal, who then dragged her inside a house and hit her on the head and face several times with a metal bar, and a piece of a brick, which resulted in her death,” said deputy commissioner of police(DCP)-South Nipun Agarwal.

The accused is an LLB student at a college in Ahimamau. His parents own a sweet shop.

“Four police teams and a surveillance team from the office of the DCP-South were deployed to find the accused, who was arrested on Saturday from the Purvanchal Expressway,” said DCP Agarwal.

After the crime, the accused discarded the metal bar and the brick in a well outside the village. The murder weapons have been recovered.

On the complaint of Jagrana’s husband Jagmohan, police initially registered a case against one Aasharam and two-three others. The postmortem report suggested excessive head injury caused her death.

“During the investigation, it came to light that there was a rift between Jagmohan and Asharam on the day of Holi. However, after questioning locals and people near the incident spot, Asharam was not found to be involved in the crime,” said police.

The DCP said CCTV footage showed that the woman had gone to shop at a local store on the day of the incident. A young man was also seen behaving suspiciously. “During the inquiry, it was found that the name of the suspicious youth is Tushal, who had not come home for days,” he added.

