Electric vehicle charging facility functional at Lucknow airport now

Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station at Chaudhari Charan Singh airport in the state capital started functioning for the public on Wednesday. With this, the Lucknow airport took a giant step in way of becoming an eco-sustainable International Airport.

“The inauguration of the EV charging station is the initiative of Lucknow airport to ‘Go Green’ and achieve the Carbon neutral target by end of 2024. This is the first fast EV charging station for common use in public place in Lucknow,” said CCSI airport spokesperson.

He said, “The direct-current, fast electric vehicle charging station is in the parking area opposite Terminal-2 of CCSI Airport. The station has two 60-kW combined charging system (CCS) 2 type gun chargers installed, where two electric vehicles can be charged simultaneously. CCSI airport will be installing one more EV charging station on the airside for EVs, including buses, that are used for airside operations.”

The charging station is capable of charging 30 vehicles in 24-hours. Potential users can download (Adani Total Gas Limited) ATGL’s EV App that is available on both Android and iOS. One can use the time, energy, and money mode to charge their EVs. In the time mode, a user may select a particular time to charge his vehicle, in the energy mode, one can opt for number of units that the vehicle needs to be charged and money mode for a specified amount.

“There is also a provision for fleet cards that large operators can avail to charge their EVs. With a gradual shift towards electric vehicles and the government too promoting it, the presence of EV charging station at a public utility will only reassure EV owners to use this green mode of transport while planning their next ride to the airport, knowing that they can also charge the vehicle, if the need arises,” CCSI airport spokesperson said.