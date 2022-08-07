Electricity Bill issue: Power engineers, staff to abstain from work in U.P. today
The power engineers and employees in Uttar Pradesh and in other states will hold a day-long protest against the scheduled tabling of the long-pending and contentious Electricity (Amendment) Bill in Parliament on Monday.
In a written statement here on Sunday, the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) chairman Shailendra Dubey said it was unfortunate that the Centre was going to rush through the bill without prior discussions with the stakeholders, forcing country’s 27 lakh power personnel to resort to agitation.
“Power staff in the country, including UP, will stop work to hold protest demonstrations throughout the day on Monday when the Bill is scheduled to be tabled in the Parliament,” he said.
“We again urge the Prime Minister to intervene into the matter and ensure that the Bill is not passed in haste without knowing the views of stakeholders, including consumers as well as state governments,” he added.
Dubey claimed that the Bill, if passed, would have far-reaching regressive effects on the electricity employees and electricity consumers and farmers.
“According to the bill, subsidies and cross subsidies will be abolished so that the full cost of electricity can be recovered from all categories of consumers. If a pumping set of 7.5 horse power is run for only 06 hours, farmers will have to pay a bill of ₹10000 to 12000 per month,” he pointed out.
Meanwhile, Dalit power engineers under the banner of UP Power Officers Association on Sunday staged a demonstration protesting against the proposed Bill. Association working president Avadhesh Kumar Verma said the new law sought to privatise electricity and 8 lakh Dalit engineers in UP would oppose the same. “All our engineers will abstain themselves from work on Monday in protest,” he said.
Key provisions of the Bill
*The Bill seeks to give the right to consumers to choose their power supplier much like in the telecom sector by issuing multiple distribution licences in the same area.
*It facilitates the use of the same distribution network (like one owned by the UPPCL in UP) by all the distribution companies in the area under the provision of non-discriminatory open access to promote competition. Companies will pay wheeling charges to the network owner.
*The Bill also aims to strengthen regulatory mechanism and increase the share of renewable energy in the total electricity portfolio.
Picture caption: UP Power Officers Association members shouting slogans against Electricity (Amendment) Bill here on Sunday
-
U.P.: Caught copying, Lucknow’s Shia PG college student assaults asst professor
A BA fourth semester student of Shia PG College, Lucknow, allegedly physically assaulted an assistant professor after the former was caught copying during an examination on Saturday. An assistant professor, Dharmendra Kumar, faculty of law, Shia PG College, in a written complaint to principal, S Sabihe Raza Baqri alleged that one Rahul Tiwari, who was appearing in Rashtra Gaurav examination, first misbehaved with him and later assaulted him physically.
-
Old pension scheme benefits: Union law minister’s remarks raise hopes among ‘Special BTC 2004’ teachers
Recently on July 28, Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju while answering a question in Parliament clarified that there is no legal impediment in issuing old pension orders to employees selected for the posts advertised prior to January 1, 2004. While the Central government implemented the new pension scheme on January 1, 2004, the Uttar Pradesh government implemented the new pension scheme on April 1, 2005.
-
Wild life poacher in STF net, 295 turtles recovered
UP Special Task Force claimed to have busted a wild life poaching racket with arrest of a person in Lucknow on Sunday. The officials also recovered 295 turtles from his possession. The arrested person was identified as a diver from Unnao, Mohd Wasim. The accused was arrested in Lucknow's Banthra area when he was carrying the turtles to hand over to some other persons, stated the STF officials in a press note.
-
Prayagraj activist motivating kanwarias to donate blood
Blood donor and activist, Rajiv Mishra, (44), is spreading awareness regarding blood donation among kanwarias, the devotees of Lord Shiva, who are passing through Prayagraj on their annual trek to pay obeisance to the deity. “Dashashwamedh ghat is most popular among kanwarias and therefore this is where I am devoting most of my time and energy,” Rajiv said.
-
‘Cybercrime threatens everything from smartphones to nuclear reactors and even national security’
In a world where every day is a technological miracle, the internet of things (IoT) is a welcome convenience. While driverless cars, clone armies of superhuman robots, money transfers at the click of the mouse, smart homes and social media obsession have brought about a revolution and transformed the planet into an unrecognisable place in the last five years, cybercrime has emerged as an organised well-funded enterprise.
