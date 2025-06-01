Embroidery artisan stabbed to death in Bareilly

A 35-year-old embroidery (zari) artisan was allegedly stabbed to death in Kankartola locality within Bareilly’s Baradari police station limits on Saturday. The Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel are actively conducting raids to apprehend the accused, authorities said. The victim, identified as Arshad, worked at a local workshop. (For representation)

As per reports, the bereaved family alleged that Arshad was on his way to a blood bank on Saturday to arrange blood for his ailing sister-in-law when a man named Amir, and his son attacked him.

The family members said they rushed Arshad to a nearby private hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Arshad’s father Zaheer Ahmed filed a complaint at the Baradari police station. He alleged that Amir and his son Farman stabbed Arshad to death. He further alleged that Arshad and Amir had an argument at a wedding ceremony nearly a month ago, and it could possibly be the motive for murder.

Upon being informed, police promptly reached the scene. Senior officials, including SP (city) Manush Parikh and circle officer Pankaj Srivastava also visited the site. Authorities confirmed efforts were ongoing to track down the accused.

Police said that during the initial probe, investigators came to know that Amir believed Arshad had an affair with his wife. Since Arshad was unmarried and frequently visited Amir’s house, the latter grew increasingly suspicious of an illicit relationship, police said, adding it could be the reason for the murderous assault.