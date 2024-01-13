close_game
Energy minister orders uninterrupted power in Ayodhya on Jan 22

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 13, 2024 08:46 PM IST

“As Ayodhya is becoming a major spiritual and tourism city not only in India but globally, the electricity system should also be reliable and ideal to attract people from all over the world.”

Energy minister AK Sharma has directed officials to ensure uninterrupted high-quality power supply during all the programmes related to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

AChildren from Andhra Pradesh visits to the Ram Temple premises, in Ayodhya, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (PTI)

“Conduct rehearsals and test preparations well in advance to ensure there is no disruption in power supply,” he told officials while reviewing preparations in Ayodhya on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman Ashish Kumar Goel and director (distribution) GD Dwivedi accompanied him.

Later, Goel held a meeting separately with the officials, stating that Ayodhya’s electricity infrastructure should be world-class, aligning with the vision of the Prime Minister and the chief minister.

“As Ayodhya is becoming a major spiritual and tourism city not only in India but globally, the electricity system should also be reliable and ideal to attract people from all over the world,” he said.

The chairman said feeder-wise accountability should be fixed, avoiding transformer overloading.

“Replace worn-out and loose wires, ensure transformers are not burnt or damaged, and maintain them meticulously. Adhere to standards, ensure an adequate number of trolley transformers and essential equipment,” he said.

He said that Ayodhya’s entire system should be trip-free, and if any tripping occured, immediate corrective actions should be taken. He urged for a flawless system, providing uninterrupted high-quality power to Ayodhya 24x7.

He stressed the need for inspections of all lines, transformers, poles, and stations to confirm compliance with set safety standards.

